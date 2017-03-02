Pritzker Architecture Prize goes to trio from Catalonia Spain
- 2 March 2017
Three architects whose work dots the Catalonia region scoop the Pritzker Architecture Prize.
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta were praised by members of the jury at this year's competition for uniting landscape and architecture to create buildings that are intimately connected to place and time. Pictured here is El Petit Comte Kindergarten in Besalu, Spain.
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
The architects' works range from public and private spaces to cultural venues and educational institutions. This is their Bell-Lloc Winery in Palamos, Spain.
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
Among their most celebrated works is the La Lira Theatre Public Open Space in Ripoll.
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
The architects - who have worked together since 1988 - have also designed buildings in Belgium and France. Pictured here is Soulages Museum in Rodez, France.
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
In announcing the winners, the jury said: "We live in a globalised world where we must rely on international influences, trade, discussion, transactions, etc. But more and more people fear that because of this international influence… we will lose our local values, our local art, and our local customs… Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta tell us that it may be possible to have both."
AFP
Rafael Aranda, Ramon Vilalta and Carme Pigem (L-R) are based in Olot, Catalonia. They will receive $100,000 (£81,370; €94,840) from the US-based Hyatt Foundation - the prize sponsor. Pigem said: "It is a great joy and a great responsibility. We are thrilled that this year three professionals, who work closely together in everything we do, are recognised.”
Hisao Suzuki/Pritzker Architecture Prize
It is the second time in the 39 years since the award was established that laureates hail from Spain. Pictured here is Sant Antoni-Joan Oliver Library, Senior Citizens Center and Candida Perez Gardens in Barcelona.