A celebration of photography
- 7 March 2017
- From the section In Pictures
A preview of the images on show at the forthcoming Photo London fair.
-
Nobuyoshi Araki
From its home in Somerset House, Photo London is a four-day event celebrating everything related to photography. This image of flowers by Nobuyoshi Araki is one of the pieces that will be exhibited.
-
Helen Levitt
Helen Levitt's street photographs catch intimate scenes such as this one of a New York couple from 1978.
-
Larry Sultan
A homage to his parents living in 1980s southern California, Larry Sultan's photographs capture the colour of his home life.
-
Cortis & Sonderegger
Swiss artists Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger recreate the world's most iconic photographs. The one is inspired by Toshihiko Sato's image of the Concorde crash of 2000.
-
Asako Narahashi
Tokyo based photographer Asako Narahashi's camera remains half submerged underwater, creating dreamlike landscapes.
-
Andrea Grützner
Part of a project called Tanztee, meaning "tea dance" in German, Andrea Grutzner's colourful photographs illustrate the companionship of a rural eastern German community.
-
ARTHUR ELGORT, ATLAS GALLERY
Known for his work for Vogue, Arthur Elgort's portrait of Christy Turlington was taken in New Orleans in 1990.
-
Martin Essl
This image is from a series titled Le Chateau Rouge – N° 1 after the Parisian metro station and is typical of Martin Essl's work by focusing on colour and light to tell a fictional story.
-
Guy Bourdin
French fashion photographer Guy Bourdin's image of jousting models embodies his distinctive style of working.
-
Robert Mapplethorpe
Finally, Robert Mapplethorpe's portrait of hands will also be on show at Photo London in Somerset House, 18-21 May 2017.