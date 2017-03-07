A celebration of photography

A preview of the images on show at the forthcoming Photo London fair.

  • A bunch of flowers Nobuyoshi Araki

    From its home in Somerset House, Photo London is a four-day event celebrating everything related to photography. This image of flowers by Nobuyoshi Araki is one of the pieces that will be exhibited.

  • A young couple Helen Levitt

    Helen Levitt's street photographs catch intimate scenes such as this one of a New York couple from 1978.

  • An elderly couple Larry Sultan

    A homage to his parents living in 1980s southern California, Larry Sultan's photographs capture the colour of his home life.

  • A model of a plane taking off Cortis & Sonderegger

    Swiss artists Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger recreate the world's most iconic photographs. The one is inspired by Toshihiko Sato's image of the Concorde crash of 2000.

  • Japanese mountains Asako Narahashi

    Tokyo based photographer Asako Narahashi's camera remains half submerged underwater, creating dreamlike landscapes.

  • Women holding hands Andrea Grützner

    Part of a project called Tanztee, meaning "tea dance" in German, Andrea Grutzner's colourful photographs illustrate the companionship of a rural eastern German community.

  • A model and a house ARTHUR ELGORT, ATLAS GALLERY

    Known for his work for Vogue, Arthur Elgort's portrait of Christy Turlington was taken in New Orleans in 1990.

  • A girl in a swimming pool Martin Essl

    This image is from a series titled Le Chateau Rouge – N° 1 after the Parisian metro station and is typical of Martin Essl's work by focusing on colour and light to tell a fictional story.

  • Fashion models fighting Guy Bourdin

    French fashion photographer Guy Bourdin's image of jousting models embodies his distinctive style of working.

  • Two hands in black and white Robert Mapplethorpe

    Finally, Robert Mapplethorpe's portrait of hands will also be on show at Photo London in Somerset House, 18-21 May 2017.