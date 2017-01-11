In pictures: London City Airport at 30
- 11 January 2017
- From the section In Pictures
Images of London City Airport, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.
-
Andrew Holt
London City Airport to the east of the UK capital celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
-
London City Airport
It was built on the Royal Docks, which opened in 1880 and were the largest in the world at that time, reaching peak traffic in the 1950s, and finally closing in 1981.
-
London City Airport
That year, the London Docklands Development Corporation was established to regenerate the region. Five years later, construction on the airport had begun. It took 18 months to complete.
-
London City Airport
In 1982, Capt Harry Ghee landed a Dash 7 on the 1,000m (3,200ft) Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in London’s Docklands.
-
London City Airport
In May 1986, the Prince of Wales laid the foundation stone for the airport.
-
Vic Abbott
In 1987, the airport (seen here in a picture by air traffic controller Vic Abbott) was ready for its first passengers.
-
London City Airport
The Queen officially opened the airport on 5 November 1987.
-
London City Airport
The newly completed passenger terminal saw travellers heading to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.
-
London City Airport
Passengers could tuck into a meal at the airport’s brasserie.
-
London City Airport
Operations were overseen from the air traffic control tower, pictured here in 1987.
-
Vic Abbott
In its first full year of operation, 1988, it handled 133,000 passengers.
-
Vic Abbott
Vic Abbott continued to document life at the airport, capturing in 1992 a British Aerospace 146 aircraft with a solitary One Canada Square of the Canary Wharf development in the background.
-
London City Airport
Later that year Princess Diana officially opened an extended runway.
-
Ben Walsh
In 2016, the airport handled more than 4.5 million passengers – the largest number in its history.
-
London City Airport
In July last year, a £344m expansion programme was given the go-ahead by ministers. This computer-generated image shows what it could look like in 2025, with an extended passenger terminal, seven new aircraft stands, and a new parallel taxiway