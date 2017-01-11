In pictures: London City Airport at 30

Images of London City Airport, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

  • London City Airport Andrew Holt

    London City Airport to the east of the UK capital celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

  • Royal Docks, mid 20th century London City Airport

    It was built on the Royal Docks, which opened in 1880 and were the largest in the world at that time, reaching peak traffic in the 1950s, and finally closing in 1981.

  • Construction London City Airport

    That year, the London Docklands Development Corporation was established to regenerate the region. Five years later, construction on the airport had begun. It took 18 months to complete.

  • Captain Harry Ghee lands Dash 7 G-BRYA City of Plymouth on the 1000m Heron Quays London City Airport

    In 1982, Capt Harry Ghee landed a Dash 7 on the 1,000m (3,200ft) Heron Quays (now part of the Canary Wharf development) to prove the concept of a short take-off and landing airport in London’s Docklands.

  • Prince Charles lays the foundation stone London City Airport

    In May 1986, the Prince of Wales laid the foundation stone for the airport.

  • London City Airport, 1997 Vic Abbott

    In 1987, the airport (seen here in a picture by air traffic controller Vic Abbott) was ready for its first passengers.

  • Queen Elizabeth II officially opens London City Airport London City Airport

    The Queen officially opened the airport on 5 November 1987.

  • 1987, facing north, the completed passenger terminal positioned south of the runway. London City Airport

    The newly completed passenger terminal saw travellers heading to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

  • Airport’s original brasserie London City Airport

    Passengers could tuck into a meal at the airport’s brasserie.

  • Inside the air traffic control tower at London City Airport London City Airport

    Operations were overseen from the air traffic control tower, pictured here in 1987.

  • De Haviland Dash-7 aircraft on the westerly apron of the airport Vic Abbott

    In its first full year of operation, 1988, it handled 133,000 passengers.

  • British Aerospace 146 Vic Abbott

    Vic Abbott continued to document life at the airport, capturing in 1992 a British Aerospace 146 aircraft with a solitary One Canada Square of the Canary Wharf development in the background.

  • Princess Diana visits London City Airport London City Airport

    Later that year Princess Diana officially opened an extended runway.

  • A British Airways flight takes off Ben Walsh

    In 2016, the airport handled more than 4.5 million passengers – the largest number in its history.

  • CGI of the expanded airport c.2025 London City Airport

    In July last year, a £344m expansion programme was given the go-ahead by ministers. This computer-generated image shows what it could look like in 2025, with an extended passenger terminal, seven new aircraft stands, and a new parallel taxiway