In pictures: The 12 walks of Christmas

Continuing the tradition of a Christmas Day stroll, the National Trust has chosen a selection of images of their best festive walks.
Botallack Mine, West Cornwall
Corfe Castle, Dorset
Box Hill, Surrey
Stowe, Buckinghamshire
Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire
Mam Tor, Peak District
Lyme Park, Cheshire
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, North Yorkshire
Sticklebarn and the Langdales, Cumbria
Brandelhow and Derwentwater, Cumbria
Hafod y Llan, Snowdonia
Giant's Causeway, County Antrim
All images © National Trust