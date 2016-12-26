In pictures: The 12 walks of Christmas

In Pictures

Continuing the tradition of a Christmas Day stroll, the National Trust has chosen a selection of images of their best festive walks.

Botallack Mine, West Cornwall

A castle by the sea at Botallack Mine Image copyright National Trust/John Miller
Image caption Walking along the ruins of old mine buildings perched precariously above the sea at Botallack, Cornwall, brings to life the area's industrial past, and made it the perfect filming location for the recent BBC adaptation of Poldark.
Corfe Castle, Dorset

Corfe Castle seen through lots of mist Image copyright National Trust/David Sellman
Image caption Dominated by the dramatic ruins of Corfe Castle on the skyline, this walk is for fans of Enid Blyton, who can imagine that they're exploring Kirrin Castle, for which Corfe is thought to have been the inspiration.
Box Hill, Surrey

A woman holds her child whilst in the snow at Box Hill Image copyright National Trust/John Millar
Image caption Beginning with far-reaching views over the Weald and towards the South Downs, this two-mile route then weaves down through the woods towards the River Mole and its Stepping Stones.
Stowe, Buckinghamshire

A couple walking through the wintry gardens of Stowe Image copyright National Trust/Rod Edwards
Image caption This Christmas the beautiful gardens at Stowe, Buckinghamshire, have been transformed into a giant advent calendar, with 24 advent 'doors' hidden across the landscape.
Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire

A frosty sunset at Wicken Fen Image copyright National Trust/Justin Minns
Image caption Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire, is a varied landscape of reed beds, open water and wet grassland on which herds of Highland cattle and Konik ponies roam.
Mam Tor, Peak District

A view of mist in the valley at Mam Tor Image copyright National Trust/Joe Cornish
Image caption From the top of Mam Tor in the Peak district there is a 360 degree view, including Kinder Scout to the north-west, Derwent Moors to the north and east, and the Edale Valley stretching out in front.
Lyme Park, Cheshire

A forest covered in snow at Lyme Park Image copyright National Trust/Garry Lomas
Image caption This walk around Lyme Park, Cheshire, takes in the iconic filming locations from the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, from the pool where Mr Darcy takes a swim to the picture-postcard shot of 'Pemberley' as first seen by Elizabeth.
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, North Yorkshire

A frosty river at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden Image copyright National Trust/Andrew Butler
Image caption Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire was founded in 1132 by 13 disillusioned Benedictine monks from York. Now a crumbling ruin, the remains still make an impressive sight on a frosty winter's day.
Sticklebarn and the Langdales, Cumbria

Sticklebarn and the Langdales, Cumbria Image copyright National Trust/John Malley
Image caption In Cumbria, the Sticklebarn and the Langdales walk is a steep climb with some rock scrambling in places, although the stunning views provide plenty of excuses to take a breather and wonder at the dramatic waterfalls and rock pools cut into the mountainside.
Brandelhow and Derwentwater, Cumbria

A snow covered bridge in the Lake District Image copyright National Trust/John Millar
Image caption This easy Lake District amble follows the shore of Derwentwater before heading up to the tranquil parkland at Brandelhow, with plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife such as kingfishers, roe deer, red squirrels and perhaps even an otter.
Hafod y Llan, Snowdonia

A man walks with his dogs along a path in Snowdonia Image copyright National Trust/Joe Cornish
Image caption In Hafod y Llan, Snowdonia, pass by the rocky hillock of Dinas Emrys, said to be the lair of the red dragon that adorns the Welsh flag, and the impressive cascade of Cwm Llan waterfall. Keep an eye out for the grazing herds of Welsh Black Cattle, which help to keep purple moor grass and matgrass under control.
Giant's Causeway, County Antrim

Giant’s Causeway at evening light Image copyright National Trust/Joe Cornish
Image caption Local folk lore claims that Ulster's Giant's Causeway was built by the giant Finn MacCool, in an attempt to cross to Scotland to fend off his Scottish counterpart Benandonner.

