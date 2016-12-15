In Pictures

In pictures: The Art of Building 2016

The 15 finalists of this year's Art of Building architectural photography competition have been selected from thousands of entries. Here we present the photos along with a comment from each photographer.

A wide angle view of a control room in shades of green Image copyright Roman Robroek
Image caption Roman Robroek: "This beautiful control room is one of a kind and built in a beautiful Art Deco style."
A near abstract image of a building Image copyright Jonathan Walland
Image caption Jonathan Walland: "This is part of a series of photographs demonstrating how the absence of light can be used to divert the attention of the observer towards what the photographer intended to highlight."
A sculpture and a tree in front of the sea in Supetar, Croatia Image copyright Senad Tahmaz
Image caption Senad Tahmaz: "Unusual, minimalistic view of the architecture detail."
Snow covers the street and blows across this New York street scene Image copyright Michele Palazzo
Image caption Michele Palazzo: "New York City's iconic Flatiron building emerges from the blizzard, like the bow of a giant ship ploughing through the wind and the snow. Taken during the historic coastal storm, Jonas, on 23 January 2016, the photograph went viral during the aftermath of the storm."
A black and white impressionistic image of wind farms Image copyright Derek Snee
Image caption Derek Snee: "Imagine if we could use plants to harvest wind. Well, now we can. Ladies and gentlemen, girls and boys... the Turbo Dandelion Wind Farm."
A building falls down in a cloud of dust Image copyright Barbara Rossi
Image caption Barbara Rossi: "I took this photo of deconstruction - it shows transformation, action and beauty."
A tree stands in front of a huge sculptural arch Image copyright Oleksandr Nesterovskyi
Image caption Oleksandr Nesterovskyi: "The photo shows the combination of nature and architecture, the harmony in the combination of a titanium arch and a tree."
A close-up of the glass of the Gherkin Image copyright James Tarry
Image caption James Tarry: "This series is about looking past imperfections and 'incorrect' architectural photography techniques. The expired Kodak Ektachrome was developed in the 'wrong' chemicals to produce these big slabs of often other-worldly colour. These are flawed and hopefully challenging, just like some of the buildings themselves."
A sculpture in front of a cable bridge Image copyright Oleg Dashkov
Image caption Oleg Dashkov: "Riga's Tower Counter keeps his records during any season, rain or shine, wet or fine. Is he distracted by the beauty of the cable bridge, I wonder?"
People worship in a modern architectural space Image copyright Bulent Suberk
Image caption Bulent Suberk: "Modern architecture as a non-traditional mosque."
A man bends over picking up bricks as women work behind him Image copyright Shibasish Saha
Image caption Shibasish Saha: "In this frame, men and women are working very hard to feed their individual families. Women forget their pain and work alongside the men in a brick field."
Tightly packed houses contrast with empty land on the other side Image copyright Marco Grassi
Image caption Marco Grassi: "Since June 2016, everything has changed in Larung Gar, but almost nobody knows. What before was the largest Buddhist settlement in the world, a remote place out of the modern society where nuns and monks led a passive life, is now being demolished by Chinese authorities."
A richly decorated hallway Image copyright Gina Soden
Image caption Gina Soden: "A fine example of Moorish architecture - but in a castle in Italy. These rooms were all hand designed and painted by one man who had a vision to build this beautiful castle and open it as a hotel."
The figure of a small child floats above a mechanical sculpture Image copyright Naf Selmani
Image caption Naf Selmani: "The Hive - Kew Gardens - a spectacular new bee-inspired sculpture seen from below, as one of the visitors lays on the top glass floor to pose for pictures. This multi-sensory experience integrates art, science and landscape architecture."
A man climbs roughly tied together ladders Image copyright Enrique Gimenez-Velilla
Image caption Enrique Gimenez-Velilla: "This photo seeks to pay homage to all the clever unknown workers that still build and maintain built infrastructure in the developing world."

The Art of Building is run by the Chartered Institute of Building.

