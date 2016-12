Image caption

Two runners at the Rio Olympics were praised after stopping to help each other after both women fell during the 5,000m. US runner Abbey D'Agostino encouraged New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin as she lay dazed on the track after the two collided. Despite D'Agostino visibly limping, she managed a few steps after helping Hamblin to her feet before falling to the track, with the New Zealander returning the favour and helping her rival up.