Your pictures: Lines
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "Lines".
-
Chris Greenhow
Chris Greenhow took this picture in Boston, Massachusetts.
-
Scott Rawsthorne
Scott Rawsthorne: "I took this picture in Ladywell Fields in south-east London. I got my daughter to play on the playground apparatus holding a torch while the camera was making a long exposure. The end result is an image which captures a child's energy and movement through lines of light."
-
Robert Bourgaize
Robert Bourgaize: "During the construction and completion of the Port Mann Bridge outside Vancouver, BC Canada, my wife and I took aerial pictures. This photo from 2014 shows lines in the support wires, the main traffic lanes, the train tracks and the logs in the river."
-
Phil Willmott
Phil Willmott: "Scaffolding is often thought to be an eyesore, but given the right lighting, as on this sunny winter morning, it can transform an otherwise austere facade."
-
Barbara Pleskach
Barbara Pleskach: "Prom night at LaSalle High, St Ignace, Michigan."
-
Gareth Jones
Gareth Jones: "A boarded-up window at an abandoned airfield in Picton, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada."
-
Maria Płonka
Maria Plonka: "Taken somewhere between the Faroe Islands and Denmark. These lines on the water show my return home."
-
Rob Taylor
Rob Taylor: "Lines snake, filled with small stones and pebbles between rocks, on the seashore at Lyme Regis, Dorset."
-
Quentin Cherrier
Quentin Cherrier: "Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession, Thailand 2016."
-
Frances Hulme
Frances Hulme: "Tate Modern."