Your pictures: Autumnal
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "Autumnal".
-
Bebe Mozz
Bebe Mozz: "Autumn leaves appreciation - because fallen leaves are poetry, I step on them with attitude."
-
Dipin Augustine
Dipin Augustine: "The rush before winter - a view from Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, in Kerala, India."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "The last leaf."
-
Gillian Pullinger
Gillian Pullinger: "Morning sunbeams through colourful acer trees - a beautiful autumn morning in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire."
-
Lucrezia Herman
Lucrezia Herman: "Maple seeds."
-
Glyn Furlong
Glyn Furlong: "Deer with a backdrop of autumnal leaves, this was taken at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire."
-
Camilla Reynolds
Camilla Reynolds: "Taken at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire, autumn trees (Japanese maples) reflecting in an apple-shaped glass paperweight."
-
Brian Morris
Brian Morris: "A walnut tree on a misty morning in Hendred, Oxfordshire."
-
Saskia Vrolyk
Saskia Vrolyk: "An autumn display of mushrooms, beech leaves and chestnuts that I came across on an old tree stump in the woods, behind the ruined monastery of Netley Abbey, on Southampton Water."
-
Helen Lawrey
Helen Lawrey: "This photo was taken at Sheffield Park Gardens, in Sussex. I was astonished by the amazingly vibrant red colour and think of these trees as 'The Guardians of Autumn'.”
-
Julie Stather
And finally an image by Julie Stather. The next theme is "About town", and the deadline for your entries is 22 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.