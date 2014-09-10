Your pictures: Landscapes

  • 10 September 2014

Readers' photos on the theme of "landscapes".

  • Thousand Island Lake

    Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "landscapes", and we begin with this picture by Pru Thein, of the Thousand Island Lake in California.

  • Woodcote, Oxfordshire

    Ceri Jones: "This illustrates the beauty of the forest landscape at sunrise, a view seldom seen by many people, which is a great shame." Taken in Woodcote, Oxfordshire.

  • Calming waterfall at Sunrise in Glen Etive

    Nigel Runnett: "Taken on a recent camping trip to Scotland. Calming waterfall at sunrise in Glen Etive."

  • Trulli buildings in Puglia, southern Italy

    Christian Thwaites: "These are the unmistakable trulli buildings in Puglia, southern Italy. This was abandoned but had a thriving vineyard."

  • Laguna Santa Rosa in the stunning Nevado Tres Cruces National Park in the Atacama desert in Chile.

    Maurice Schutgens: "Laguna Santa Rosa in the stunning Nevado Tres Cruces National Park in the Atacama desert in Chile."

  • People climb Mount Ararat

    Emre Cakir: "An expedition to the peak of Turkey's highest mountain, Mount Agri (Mount Ararat)."

  • Mevagissey harbour

    Ian Garfield: "You can't beat the UK for landscapes, really. This Mevagissey photograph of the boats is my favourite photograph that I have taken."

  • The Transfagarasan mountain road in Transylvania, Romania

    Cristina-Ileana Ureche: "The Transfagarasan mountain road in Transylvania, Romania."

  • Ingleborough and Ribblehead viaduct, North Yorkshire

    Steve Norfolk: "Ingleborough and Ribblehead viaduct, North Yorkshire, under a moody grey sky."

  • The Blue Caves in Zakynthos (Zante), Greece

    Chris Addison: "The Blue Caves in Zakynthos (Zante), Greece."

  • Miniature landscape

    Barry L Cook: "A landscape in miniature. Each tuft of moss, just a few millimetres high."

  • Tuscan landscape

    Susan Russo Gelbart: "Somehow the Tuscan landscape never grows old."

  • Wine farm in South Africa

    Juan Scott: "South African wine farm near Stellenbosch, Cape Town."

  • Monument Valley in Utah

    Jane Barrett shot this photograph of Monument Valley in Utah in black and white.

  • A beautiful day by the lake, Finland

    Lise Leino-Punwar: "A beautiful day by the lake, Finland."

  • Tanzania

    Dr Kevin Hargin: "While working with Farm Africa two years ago in Tanzania, I came across this hot spring (water temperature must have been around 45-50C) being used for laundering clothes. Quite a stunning setting, with drying clothes lying on adjacent rocks and bushes."

  • Gobi Desert in China.

    And finally, a photograph by Malay Pal of the Gobi Desert in China. The next theme is "vintage", and the deadline for your entries is 16 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

More on this story