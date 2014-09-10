Your pictures: Landscapes
Readers' photos on the theme of "landscapes".
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "landscapes", and we begin with this picture by Pru Thein, of the Thousand Island Lake in California.
Ceri Jones: "This illustrates the beauty of the forest landscape at sunrise, a view seldom seen by many people, which is a great shame." Taken in Woodcote, Oxfordshire.
Nigel Runnett: "Taken on a recent camping trip to Scotland. Calming waterfall at sunrise in Glen Etive."
Christian Thwaites: "These are the unmistakable trulli buildings in Puglia, southern Italy. This was abandoned but had a thriving vineyard."
Maurice Schutgens: "Laguna Santa Rosa in the stunning Nevado Tres Cruces National Park in the Atacama desert in Chile."
Emre Cakir: "An expedition to the peak of Turkey's highest mountain, Mount Agri (Mount Ararat)."
Ian Garfield: "You can't beat the UK for landscapes, really. This Mevagissey photograph of the boats is my favourite photograph that I have taken."
Cristina-Ileana Ureche: "The Transfagarasan mountain road in Transylvania, Romania."
Steve Norfolk: "Ingleborough and Ribblehead viaduct, North Yorkshire, under a moody grey sky."
Chris Addison: "The Blue Caves in Zakynthos (Zante), Greece."
Barry L Cook: "A landscape in miniature. Each tuft of moss, just a few millimetres high."
Susan Russo Gelbart: "Somehow the Tuscan landscape never grows old."
Juan Scott: "South African wine farm near Stellenbosch, Cape Town."
Jane Barrett shot this photograph of Monument Valley in Utah in black and white.
Lise Leino-Punwar: "A beautiful day by the lake, Finland."
Dr Kevin Hargin: "While working with Farm Africa two years ago in Tanzania, I came across this hot spring (water temperature must have been around 45-50C) being used for laundering clothes. Quite a stunning setting, with drying clothes lying on adjacent rocks and bushes."
And finally, a photograph by Malay Pal of the Gobi Desert in China. The next theme is "vintage", and the deadline for your entries is 16 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.