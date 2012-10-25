Your pictures: Bricks
Readers' photos on the theme bricks.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is "bricks", and we begin with an image taken by Jason Bain, who said: "I was out walking when I came across this brick washed up on the beach in Larne [County Antrim]."
Peter Wood: "Old sea-eroded bricks found while walking the dog at Druridge Bay, Northumberland, on a grey autumn day. The large concrete blocks in the background were placed along the Northumberland coast as tank traps during World War II in case of attempted beach invasion."
Cathie Hunter: "The best bricks ever. It's hard to know who has the most fun with these, me or my boy!"
Angela Simpkin: "While visiting Christmas Alley in Naples, Italy, this wall needed to be photographed."
Emerson Gatpo: "Gulangyu Island, Xiamen, is renowned for its winding lanes and its varied architecture. Some old buildings have these styles on the wall made from wood, concrete or brick ."
Sally Sallett: "I just love the brickwork on this canal bridge on the Trent and Mersey canal at Salt [Staffordshire]."
Gavin Hogg: "A stack of bricks on a roadside in Madagascar, being loaded into a truck for delivery. The bricks are made from clay dug from the paddy fields, and the kilns fired in situ."
Thomas Halloran: "The ruins and ancient bricks of Jabal al-Qal'a, the citadel of Amman, Jordan."
Emiliano Tamanini: "The wall of fame, not just another brick in the wall. This picture was taken in front of the Cavern while on a day trip to Liverpool a few years ago."
And finally a photo by Kasia Krempa: "Red bricks in my garden, overgrown with moss". Next week the theme is "Turkey", and the deadline for your entries is 30 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.