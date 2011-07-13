Eye on the world: David Peat's street photography

David Peat is an award-winning documentary film-maker from Scotland. Travelling across the globe for the past 40 years, he has also been building a huge portfolio from his passion for street photography.

But the 64-year-old had never enlarged any of the pictures beyond tiny contact sheets until two years ago, when he was diagnosed with Myeloma, an incurable cancer.

Not wanting to leave thousands of uncatalogued, unseen images lying in boxes he began going through the collection - starting with the photographs he had shot of children playing in the Gorbals in Glasgow in the 1960s.

The photographs are now the subject of an exhibition at the Watermill Gallery in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, which runs until 25 July.

Photographs copyright of David Peat. Audio slideshow produced by Christopher Sleight.

Music: Six Moments musicaux, Franz Schubert. Played by Alfred Brendel. Published by Philips.