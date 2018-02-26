BBC News Services

BBC News Group Board

  • 26 February 2018

The BBC News Group Board members are listed below:

  • Fran Unsworth, director, News and Current Affairs
  • Jamie Angus, director, World Service Group
  • Sarah Ward-Lilley, managing editor
  • Gavin Allen, controller, Daily News Programmes
  • Joanna Carr, head of Current Affairs
  • Fiona Campbell, controller, Mobile & Online
  • Alan Dickson, chief financial and operating officer, News
  • Dale Haddon, HR director, News
  • David Holdsworth, controller, English Regions
  • Katie Lloyd, development director
  • Jonathan Munro, head of Newsgathering
  • Jon Zilkha, controller, BBC News Channels