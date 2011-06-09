9 June 2011 Last updated at 17:40

BBC News provides breaking news alerts via e-mail, keeping you up-to-date with the most important updates. The technical system which subscribes people to these emails has been struggling in recent months and we are working on fixing it.

For the time being you cannot unsubscribe yourself from these e-mail updates, but if you do want to stop receiving them you can contact us via our webform and we'll remove you from the mailing list.

For others, you can keep up-to-date with our breaking news via our website and mobile services or in the following ways:

