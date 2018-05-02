Health

Breast screening error 'affects 450,000 women'

  • 2 May 2018
Woman having a mammogram Image copyright Science Photo Library

About 450,000 women in England missed out on a final routine breast screening appointment before their 70th birthday due to a failure to send invitations.

Of those women, 150,000 have since died. The remaining 300,000 are now in their 70s.

The error, which occurred after 2009 and came to light in January, may be the result of IT issues.

Women affected in their early 70s will be offered catch-up screening. Older women are advised to see their GP.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is to make a statement in the House of Commons shortly.

Breast cancer screening is currently offered to women aged 50 to 70 in England.

All women in this age group registered with a GP are invited for screening every three years.

This is because the likelihood of getting breast cancer increases with age.

Are you one of the women who was not invited for a final breast screening? If so, please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or please use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites