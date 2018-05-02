Breast screening error 'affects 450,000 women'

Image copyright Science Photo Library

About 450,000 women in England missed out on a final routine breast screening appointment before their 70th birthday due to a failure to send invitations.

Of those women, 150,000 have since died. The remaining 300,000 are now in their 70s.

The error, which occurred after 2009 and came to light in January, may be the result of IT issues.

Women affected in their early 70s will be offered catch-up screening. Older women are advised to see their GP.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is to make a statement in the House of Commons shortly.

Breast cancer screening is currently offered to women aged 50 to 70 in England.

All women in this age group registered with a GP are invited for screening every three years.

This is because the likelihood of getting breast cancer increases with age.

Are you one of the women who was not invited for a final breast screening? If so, please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

You can also contact us in the following ways: