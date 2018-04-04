Image copyright Getty Images

Hospital admissions where obesity is a factor have more than doubled in England during the last four years, new figures from NHS Digital suggest.

There were almost 617,000 appointments in 2016-17 where obesity was either a primary or secondary diagnosis - up from 292,000 in 2012-13.

Primary diagnoses involve weight-loss treatment, while secondary ones include hip problems and heart attacks.

Public Health England said it showed obesity was a "significant challenge".

Obesity is linked to a range of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

A secondary diagnosis of obesity means it would not be the reason for the admission but a factor that may contribute to the health issue and affect the type of care a patient receives.

Obesity was the main cause of 10,705 admissions - an 8% increase on the year before - and bariatric surgery appointments increased by 5% to 6,760 over the same period.

Those aged between 35 and 64 made up 69% of the admissions.

Women accounted for 66% of all obesity-related appointments and 77% of bariatric surgeries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report also found a growing obesity divide between children living in the poorest and richest areas

NHS Digital's annual study also highlighted a growing obesity divide between children living in the poorest and richest areas.

The gap in the percentage of these children who are obese at reception age has increased from 4.5 to 6.8% since 2007-8.

But the gap among year six children has grown by more, from 8.5% to 15%.

The report also found:

Wirral, Southampton and Slough had the highest admission rates, while Telford and Wrekin and Redcar & Cleveland had the highest rates of obesity related bariatric surgery

25% of women and 21% of men were classed as inactive in 2016

Just 16% of children consumed the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day in 2016 - down from 23% in 2014

But the proportion of children meeting government physical activity guidelines rose - from 21% in 2012 to 23% in 2015 for boys, and from 16% in 2012 to 20% in 2015 for girls

Professor Louis Levy, head of nutrition science for Public Health England, said: "These figures show obesity and its associated health risks remain a significant challenge across England.

"We're working with industry to make food healthier, we've produced guidance for councils on planning healthier towns and we're delivering campaigns encouraging people to choose healthier food and lead healthier lives. It's taken many years for levels of obesity to reach this point and change will not happen overnight."

NHS Digital said it was possible that some of the increase in obesity-related admissions may be down to better recording of obesity by doctors on patient notes.