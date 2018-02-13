Image copyright Getty Images

It is 70 years since the birth of the NHS, and we want to hear your stories and memories of the NHS past and present.

Advances in medicine and technology have changed the face of National Health Service from its early beginnings. Prescription charges of one shilling started in 1952, MRI scans were introduced in the 1980s and the first NHS trusts were established in 1991.

Were you employed by the NHS in its infancy? Do you currently work for the NHS? Do you have any stories of how the NHS has changed over the years?

Do you work in a support role for the service? We also want to hear from the porters, cleaners and receptionists who keep the NHS running.

If you have a story about the NHS that you think we should be covering, use the form below to get in touch.

