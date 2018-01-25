Image copyright Getty Images

The winter flu outbreak appears to be peaking, health officials say.

While the number of cases is still rising - making it the worst flu season since 2011 - the rate of increase has begun to slow, suggesting it could start coming down soon.

Last week, GP flu consultations hit 54.1 per 100,000 in England, marginally above the previous week's figure.

Rates have also risen in Wales, but fallen slightly in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The number of people admitted to hospital with flu has also fallen, although officials said the numbers - around 4,000 last week - were still "very high".

Public Health England's Richard Pebody said the fact flu rates had stabilised was a good sign and suggested "flu activity is starting to peak".

NHS officials also welcomed the news, but warned the health service was still in the middle of a very difficult winter.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, of the Royal College of GPs, said: "There are still huge numbers of patients being seen in general practice with flu and other common winter conditions - and GPs and our teams are certainly feeling the pressure."

Phillippa Hentsch of NHS Providers, which represents hospital bosses, said the system was working "beyond its limits" in some places, with hospitals overcrowded and "struggling to cope with demand".

The weekly reports released on Thursday also showed high rates of the vomiting bug norovirus.