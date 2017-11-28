Viagra can be sold over the counter

Image copyright Getty Images

Men will no longer require a prescription to obtain the impotence drug Viagra and will instead be able to buy it over the counter at pharmacies.

The decision by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency follows a public consultation.

It will be up to pharmacists to judge whether men over the age of 18 can safely be sold the little blue pills.

Viagra Connect (sildenafil 50mg) should not be sold to those with heart conditions and certain other ailments.

Experts say making the medication more widely available will help men who might not feel able to visit their GP about impotence.

The MHRA hopes it will stop some men buying unregulated medicines from websites operating illegally.

Mick Foy, MHRA's group manager in vigilance and risk management of medicines, said: "This decision is good news for men's health.

"Erectile dysfunction can be a debilitating condition, so it's important men feel they have fast access to quality and legitimate care, and do not feel they need to turn to counterfeit online supplies which could have potentially serious side-effects."

Pharmacists will be able to determine whether treatment is appropriate for the patient and can give advice on erectile dysfunction, usage of the medicine, potential side-effects and whether further consultation with a general practitioner is required.

Viagra Connect will not be sold to:

those with severe cardiovascular disorder

at high cardiovascular risk liver failure

severe kidney failure

men taking certain medicines that could cause a bad reaction when combined with Viagra.

Stocks are not yet available in UK pharmacies, however. It will be up to manufacturer Pfizer whether it will now supply the drug to pharmacies following the MHRA decision.

Erection problems

Most men occasionally fail to get or keep an erection.

This is usually due to factors such as stress, tiredness, anxiety or drinking too much alcohol.

Do see your GP or go to a sexual health clinic if erection problems keep happening because it can be a sign of an underlying health condition.