Image copyright Family photo/Facebook Image caption Kye was delighted to be reunited with "Doggy Woof Woof"

A year ago, a father of three put out a desperate tweet for a little blue cup - the only vessel his 14-year-old autistic son, Ben, would drink from.

Ben had used the same type of cup since he was two and it was no longer sold.

The search went viral, with responses from around the world. And it changed Ben's father, Marc Carter's, life.

Today Ben has 591 identical cups - and Marc runs LittleBlueCup, dedicated to finding missing items that "mean the absolute world" to children like Ben.

It all began a month after that first tweet - in November 2016 - when other desperate parents began contacting Marc for help.

Scores of children, most with autism or other learning difficulties, were searching for treasured items that had typically been lost on holiday or needed replacing.

"Everybody has a favourite something," Marc told the BBC. "But when you are autistic that favourite something can mean the absolute world."

Through appeals on its websites and social media, the LittleBlueCup project has helped 230 families find nearly 1,800 items - ranging from cups and cuddly toys, to blankets and hats.

The items are often out of production, limited edition, or were bought on holiday and are just difficult to track down.

LittleBlueCup relies on its 15,000 plus Facebook followers and the kindness of individuals to help parents find those precious objects that help children overcome anxiety and maintain a daily routine.

Here are some of LittleBlueCup's current success stories.

KYE

Back in September, Kye's sister contacted LittleBlueCup to see if they could track down an unusual bright green dog, known to Kye as "Doggy Woof Woof".

Kye, 10, is autistic, has ADHD, a sensory processing disorder and some medical issues. He slept with Doggy Woof Woof from birth.

So when the soft toy went missing, tears and sleepless nights followed.

The dog was understood to have been a free giveaway from Tommee Tippee some 10 years ago - but any stock was long gone.

Step forward a donor called Donna. She said: "That dog was sitting in the bottom of our toy basket unloved and ignored so I was thrilled to be able to find it a loving new home," she wrote on Facebook."

TAYEN

Image copyright Kali Gilbert

Tayen, six, is blind. She is also on her second round of chemotherapy, has epilepsy, hydrocephalus and has bilateral shunts.

Her favourite companion is a monkey which originally belonged to her brother. He's 12, which means the monkey is no longer on shop shelves.

Tayen wouldn't be parted from Milly the monkey, but her Mum needs to keep everything washed, especially while Tayen is having chemo.

However, with the help of LittleBlueCup, Tayen had three monkey deliveries, from three different locations, in one day.

Finding and delivering the Milly clones took just five days.

"Milly delivery!" her Mum wrote on the LitttleBlueCup Facebook page. "We've had three arrive today! Thank you all."

MERLIN

Image copyright Family photo/facebook

In August, Merlin, four, lost Merlin the wizard.

When Merlin was born he had a brain haemorrhage. He now has behavioural needs, ADHD, and is being assessed for autism.

The cuddly soft toy wizard was based on the Disney character of the same name. He was bought on eBay when Merlin was a baby.

It looked like Merlin might be easily replaced by a visit to the Disney Store, until it was discovered that the toy was a limited edition and only given as a special award to Disney staff.

Thankfully, Mia Causier got involved.

"I have this Merlin," she wrote on the Facebook page. "I am an ex-cast member of Disney Store UK. I won him in a cast member knowledge competition at head office. They are limited edition. I am really proud of him but if he can bring a smile to Merlin, then it would be my pleasure to pass him on. X."

Mia was as good as her word. Not only did she send Merlin the beloved toy, she also sent a letter telling him about all the adventures the wizard had been on while away.

"Mia - it's down to people like you we are able to make things happen," commented LittleBlueCup.

ISAAC

Image copyright Family photo/LittleBlueCup

It's not just cuddly toys and cups that children form attachments to. Clothes are another uniquely personal item for some children.

On holiday, Isaac, seven, put his hat down and by the time he realised, someone had taken it.

Isaac, who recently had an assessment for ASD/ADHD, was devastated. And the blue denim trilby with a polka dot pattern proved hard to replace.

His Mum turned to LittleBlueCup - and once again, the public came up trumps - after another Mum, whose autistic son agreed to pass on his own, got in touch.

Last week, she posted a short video of Isaac opening the surprise package. In it he exclaims with delight: "It's my hat - I've got it back!"

His Mum wrote on Facebook: "Thank you SO much to #LittleBlueCup for making him happy and smile again.

"Isaac's hat is never far away from him. Thank you to the wonderfully kind boy who sent it to him with a little note."

Marc has a crew of 30 volunteers who help him with the searches, and Facebook groups in Australia, US and Canada.

Image copyright Marc Carter Image caption Marc Carter wants to challenge stereotypes about autism

Nine out of 10 times they find the item.

With three autistic children of his own, Marc admits it can mean long hours and "a lot of effort" but he says "it's about helping people" - and the smile on the faces of the children reunited with treasured items makes it all worthwhile.

There's also an additional incentive for Marc.

Beyond the happy reunions, he is using LittleBlueCup and the media attention it attracts "to prove that autism isn't all about cute little five-year-old boys lining up their toys".

Next year, Marc will be making a series of short films. He plans to go into homes around the country filming families coping with autism - their conversations and stories.

He wants to move away from the stereotypical perception of autism.

"What about girls?" asks Marc, whose daughter was recently diagnosed with autism. "What about older children - you don't grow out of autism. The non-verbal, the kids who hit their parents - it's not cute and fluffy, but it's real."