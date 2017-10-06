IVF clinic not negligent after embryo misuse
By Katie Silver Health reporter, BBC News
- 6 October 2017
The High Court has found that a woman forged her ex-partner's signature in order to use frozen embryos in IVF, but the clinic was not negligent.
The father, who is not being named for legal reasons, was seeking damages for the costs of bringing up the child. The court denied this.