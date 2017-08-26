Family members shave heads to raise money for cancer

  • 26 August 2017
Parents, partners and loved ones of people with cancer have their heads shaved to show their support.

  • Seren with long blowing hair Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Five-year-old Seren is from Chester, Cheshire. She was diagnosed with a children’s cancer, known as Wilms’ tumour, after doctors found a tumour the size of a pineapple on her kidney.

  • Seren and Jenny Deverell Macmillian Cancer Support/Rankin

    Seren's mother Jenny Deverell first noticed a small lump under her daughter's ribs one morning as they ate breakfast. Doctors found two tumours which they are treating using chemotherapy. Jenny says: “Thankfully the treatment is going well, shrinking the tumour by up to 40% so far, but it is likely she will require more, as well as surgery and possibly radiotherapy."

  • Keith Wood Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Graphic designer Keith Wood had his hair and long beard shaved off in memory of his wife Emma, who died last year at the age of 36. He said: “Emma knew how much I loved my beard and I know she’ll be watching down on me and laughing at my new look.”

  • Keith and Emma on their wedding day John Marsh

    Emma, pictured here on her wedding day, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011. Keith said: “She hated losing her hair and even postponed radiotherapy until after our wedding day because she was worried about how she would look. But she always looked beautiful to me."

  • Mark shaving Victoria's head Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Victoria Henderson, 43, had her head shaved by her husband Mark, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in April. The software developer is currently undergoing chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumour, which he discovered when he began having difficulty swallowing his food.

  • Victoria and Mark Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Victoria, from Harborough, Leicestershire, also lost her 80-year-old father David Baker to lung cancer last year – just 18 days after he was diagnosed. She said: “I lost my dad to this horrible disease and six months later I had the terrible news that my husband also has cancer. I wanted to do this so I can help even more families going through this get the support they need.”

  • Lucy with long hair Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Lucy Barnett, 29, from Shoreditch, east London, had her long hair shaved off in memory of her two grandfathers, who both died of cancer.

  • Lucy with a shaved head Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Lucy jumped at the chance to take part in the photoshoot. The fundraiser Brave the Shave sees thousands shave their heads in support or in memory of people affected by cancer and raises millions of pounds. The images were taken by world-famous photographer Rankin, who lost his mother to cancer.

  • Caroline having head shaved Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Caroline Price is from Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan. The 50-year-old shaved her head in memory of her friends and patients who have died of cancer.

  • Heather with her son Supplied

    Heather Paddison, 30, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, signed up to Brave the Shave after three of her relatives were diagnosed with cancer.

  • Heather with her son Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Heather's aunt Sheila Moore, 56, died of breast cancer just days before the photoshoot.

  • Ted about to be shaved by Hannah Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Ted Woodward, 28, from Plumstead, south-east London, had his head shaved by his sister Hannah, who was diagnosed with incurable cancer at 18.

  • Ted and Hannah Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin

    Now 26, Hannah takes daily medication. She said she refuses to let her diagnosis hold her back.

