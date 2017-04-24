'I've given up everything to care for mum'

Sue Jenkins says she has given up her life to care for her 88-year-old mother Patricia who has dementia.

"Love is something that drives you to give up those things. You'll give up anything," she said.

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme spent 24 hours with Patricia and Sue, who is one of more than six million people in the UK who look after sick or elderly relatives full time.

