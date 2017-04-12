Jeremy Hunt orders investigation into baby death cluster

Image copyright Morris family Image caption Tamsin Morris with her daughter Ivy

A cluster of baby deaths at the same NHS trust will be investigated, the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

BBC News has learned there have been at least seven avoidable deaths in less than two years at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

A failure to properly monitor the baby's heart rate was a contributory factor in five of the deaths.

The trust said improvements have been made - and that their mortality rates are in line with the national average.

Mr Hunt has asked NHS England and NHS Improvement to review a series of deaths and other incidents at the trust, to ensure they were properly investigated.

He has also asked the trust to contact each family affected.

BBC News has uncovered at least nine suspicious deaths at the trust between September 2014 and May 2016.

Seven of the deaths were avoidable, according to inquests by the local coroner and legal action against the trust.

Two were never properly investigated by the trust, according to the families. There was another avoidable death in 2013.

The families' stories

Image caption Bereaved mother Kelly Jones says staff ignored her concerns when her unborn twins developed complications

Kelly Jones was delighted to discover she was expecting twin girls. Already a mother of two girls, the babies would complete her family, she thought.

Ella and Lola were stillborn in September 2014. Despite Kelly repeatedly telling staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital that she was in pain and that they needed to properly assess her, Kelly was ignored.

At one point she tried to discharge herself because she was so unhappy with the care she was getting.

By the time medics finally took her seriously, it was too late. The girls had died.

A letter from the trust to Kelly says their investigation "shows that both babies had died from severe hypoxic ischemia (oxygen starvation to the brain) contributed to by delay in recognising deterioration in the foetal heart traces and the missed opportunities for earlier delivery".

"The midwife came in crying, saying I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," Kelly told BBC News. "Too late, damage is done - my girls are gone. Because they couldn't be bothered doing their job."

The letter, dated June 2015, promised that improvements would be made in the monitoring of baby heart rates.

'Fatal mistake'

Two months later, Kye Hall died aged just four days.

Image copyright Hall family Image caption Kye Hall died aged four days

An inquest into his death found the failure to listen to his heart rate at two critical times prior to delivery contributed to this death at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Four months after Kye's death, Graham Scott Holmes-Smith was stillborn. The trust has accepted that with proper monitor of the baby's foetal heart rate, "on the balance of probabilities, baby Graham would have been born alive".

Ten days after Graham's death, in December 2015, also at the Princess Royal Hospital, Ivy Morris was born. Again, staff failed to properly monitor her heart rate, a mistake that was to prove fatal.

While Ivy was born alive, she was in extremely poor condition and died in May 2016 from complications associated with her birth.

An inquest found her "death would have been prevented had appropriate monitoring taken place in the second stage of labour".

"It (the death) should never have happened," said Ivy's mother, Tamsin.

"To hear that this (mistake) has happened before - it's just another blow. I've had an apology from the hospital, and assurances that this won't happen again. And I accept those.

"But other families have had those assurances and those apologies and if those were followed up, in the way that they said that they would, then I would have my daughter."

A monitor used in hospitals, called a cardiotocograph or CTG, can give an indication of how the foetal heart rate is responding to the stress caused by the mother's contractions.

The technology has been in use for decades but errors are still made. Sometimes, the mother's heart-rate is mistaken for that of the child.

"Mistakes are uncommon but they do happen," says Cathy Warwick, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives.

"It is something we have to avoid. Unfortunately, we are still seeing mistakes being made, though we have been training midwives and doctors in this technique for a very long time."

Avoidable deaths

Image copyright Griffiths family Image caption Pippa Griffiths died in 2016

Ella and Lola Greene - 2014. Twins stillborn after the trust failed to properly read and interpret their heart rates

Oliver Smale - 2015. Born in a poor condition, said the coroner, which could have been avoided if he'd been born earlier by Caesarean section

Kye Hall - 2015. His death was "caused or contributed" to by the trust, said the coroner, who failed to classify his mother as a high risk pregnancy or to listen to his heart beat

Graham Scott Holmes-Smith - 2015. The trust has accepted there was a failure to properly monitor the foetal heart rate during labour

Ivy Morris - 2016. Ivy was born 10 days after Graham but died 4 months later in May 2016. The coroner ruled her death could have been prevented if appropriate monitoring of the heart rate had taken place during labour

Pippa Griffiths - 2016. An inquest concluded one-day old Pippa's death could have been prevented if an infection had been spotted earlier

In 2013, there was another avoidable death. The coroner concluded Jenson Christopher Barnett's death could have been avoided if forceps delivery or Caesarean section had taken place.

Suspicious deaths

Jack Stephen Burn - 2015. Died within days of Oliver Smale. The family says no proper investigation was conducted

Sophiya Hotchkiss - 2014. Again, the family says no investigation was carried out.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust delivers about 4,700 babies each year.

Its maternity services were severely criticised last year in an official report following the death of a baby in 2009.

Image copyright Richard Stanton Image caption The Shrewsbury trust was criticised over the death of Kate Stanton Davies

The parents of Kate Stanton Davies had to fight for seven years to get the trust to accept its failures had contributed to their daughter's death.

An NHS England commissioned investigation found there was a "lack of a safety culture" at the trust in 2009, that they had not held any staff accountable for the failures in relation to Kate's death, and that lessons had not been learned.

A separate analysis of all NHS trusts in England last year rated Shrewsbury and Telford as one of the worst in the country when it came to learning from mistakes and incidents, describing the trust as having a poor reporting culture.

Kate's parents, Richard and Rhiannon, have written to Jeremy Hunt calling for a public inquiry into the continuing failures at the trust.

"Look at the failings, learn from them, move on," said Rhiannon.

"To not do that, they haven't just killed my daughter, but they have disregarded the value of her life, her memory.

"I personally am aware of another baby that died last year, avoidably, and it causes me pain and sadness on an ongoing basis that her daughter died when she should have lived because learning should have come from Kate's death.

"And I feel almost responsible for that because I haven't fought hard enough."

The medical director at the Shrewsbury and Telford Trust, Dr Edwin Borman, told BBC News the trust was no worse than anywhere else.

"When I look at the perinatal mortality rate at our trust compared to the rest of the NHS, we are at an equivalent level to the rest of the country," he said.

On their repeated failure to properly monitor the foetal heart rate, Dr Borman said they were learning.

"I would acknowledge that in the case of foetal heart rate monitoring, we have identified a number of cases where learning has not been fully implemented. We've put systems in place to make improvements.

"Nationally there has been an initiative called Saving Babies Lives that recognises that throughout the NHS this is a challenge.

"We've been at the forefront of trying to bring in systems that will improve our ability to diagnose when things go wrong."

The trust have asked anyone concerned about their maternity services to contact them on 01743 261691.