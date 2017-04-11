The three brothers killed in a blood scandal

The family of three brothers who died after being treated with contaminated NHS blood products have called for a public inquiry into the scandal.

Brothers Barry, David and Vincent Farrugia were among thousands of haemophiliacs treated with the blood clotting agent known as factor VIII - the cause of the contamination.

More than 4,000 people were later diagnosed with HIV or hepatitis C, many of which did not live long enough to be treated with modern drugs.

