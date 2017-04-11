Visiting the vaccine-free island where parents skip jabs

Vaccines save millions of lives around the world every year.

But there's alarm from some doctors in the US after suggestions President Trump could commission a new vaccine safety committee.

Vaccination rates in the US remain high overall, but there are concerns that an increasing number of families in certain communities are deciding not to immunise their children, putting communities at greater risk of outbreaks of disease.

The BBC's Global Health Correspondent Tulip Mazumdar reports from Vashon Island in Washington state - which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.