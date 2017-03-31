GP-led keep fit classes for those with chronic illness

Ever wanted to get fitter and healthier, but didn't know where to start?

A new GP-led scheme in Leeds is offering keep fit classes and advice to those with chronic illnesses such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and arthritis, who want to live a healthier lifestyle.

Patients are referred to the scheme, which is run by personal trainers and offers classes such as Latin dancing, boxing and 'chair-obics'.

Alice Truswell was referred to the scheme after GPs told her she is at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

She said: "It scared me and my family, so we made the decision that I would be healthier."

Alice is now enrolled on a boxing course.

"I like the power that you get from being a boxer," she added.

