Cancer diagnosis: 'Looking for needle in a haystack'

New measures to improve diagnosis of cancer are expected to be published this week as part of NHS England’s delivery plan for the next two years.

Presenter Nick Robinson, who has been treated for cancer himself in recent years, visited University College London Hospital to see how it is trying to pioneer new ways to improve survival rates.

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Kathy Pritchard-Jones, explained to the Today programme how services had been put in one place to help make diagnosis quicker.