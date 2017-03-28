Bowel cancer: 'I've cried, shouted and planned my funeral'
Deborah was feeling "under the weather" for about a year, before she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.
The mother-of-two says the possibility she might not see her children grow up is "mortifying".
"I think I am learning to accept the fact that I have limited control over my cancer," Deborah, 35, says.
