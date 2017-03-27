'I worried I might not be able to have kids'
Denise Campbell Brown married her husband Nev in September last year. On honeymoon she discovered she had fibroids, non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb.
The condition, which affects around one in three women, can cause symptoms such as heavy or painful periods and abdominal pain.
MPs on the All Party Parliamentary Group on women's health are warning not all women are not getting the right diagnosis and information about treatments
