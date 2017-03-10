'Make me comfortable but don't resuscitate me'

"Do Not Resuscitate" forms are controversial. They're kept in a patients' medical notes, completed by the doctor in consultation with the patient - or their next of kin if they're too unwell .

It means, if the patients' heart stops, they don't want doctors to re-start it. What's not well known is that doctors and nurses can mistakenly think that other treatment should not be given. The patient is less likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A working group of patients, doctors, other medical professionals has drawn up a new approach - with the acronym RESPECT and a new form. It's being implemented and evaluated in six English trusts - including Heartlands hospital in Birmingham. Hear why one patient has chosen to not be resuscitated.