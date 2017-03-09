Hunt demands NHS hits target for A&E care

Image copyright PA

Jeremy Hunt has told NHS hospitals they must get back to meeting the target for seeing patients swiftly in A&E.

The Health Secretary told a Reform think tank meeting this was "critical for patient safety".

The target of seeing 95% of patients in four hours has been missed in England for some time. There was a record low of 86.2% in December.

Mr Hunt demanded progress this year and said the target should be hit by March 2018, after new funding in the budget.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced an extra £2bn for social care.

Mr Hunt said the new money would help tackle the problem of patients who were fit to leave hospital having discharge delayed because of a lack of suitable care in the community. This is thought to have contributed to overcrowding in trusts.

