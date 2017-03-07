Husband's PTSD night terrors caused five miscarriages

An army widow, who says she had five miscarriages after her husband unknowingly attacked her in his sleep, is suing the Ministry of Defence.

Lindsey Roberts says she lost the babies when her husband, Andrew, mistakenly hit her during his night terrors.

She claims the military knew her late husband had a post-traumatic stress disorder yet sent him on nine tours of duty in 10 years.

The Ministry of Defence said; "The mental health of everyone who serves our country is of the utmost importance and that's why we encourage anyone needing help to come forward and get the assistance they deserve before, during and after deployments."