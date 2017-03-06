Scientists win prize for brain research

Three UK-based scientists have won a prestigious prize worth 1m euros for studying the brain's reward centre.

Their work helps explain what drives common human behaviours.

Reward is necessary for keeping us alive, but it can also spiral out of control leading to gambling and drug addiction.

Wolfram Schultz, Peter Dayan and Ray Dolan said winning The Brain Prize - the biggest in the field of neuroscience - was a "great honour".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

If you want to receive Breaking News alerts via email, or on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App then details on how to do so are available on this help page. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.