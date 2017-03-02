Pregnancy sickness hyperemesis gravidarum 'leading to terminations'

A nurse specialist tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme she knows "a lot" of women who have terminated their pregnancy because of severe sickness.

Caitlin Dean is chair of the Pregnancy Sickness Support, which helps women with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).

