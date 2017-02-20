Breast cancer diagnosed after breastfeeding problem

A mother has told BBC 5 live that her baby helped spot her breast cancer after he refused to be breastfed.

Sarah Boyle first noticed a lump in her right breast in January 2013, but was told it was a cyst by her GP.

She was later referred for a hospital scan and a biopsy by her GP. Two weeks later she was diagnosed with grade 2 triple negative breast cancer.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, Sarah said that her prognosis is looking good and she hopes to make a full recovery.

"I'm doing really well to be honest. I get on with it because I'm a mother."

