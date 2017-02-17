Bill Gates 'hopeful' for global pandemic response plan

Bill Gates says he is hopeful that President Trump's administration will take the necessary steps to be able to respond to a global pandemic or act of bio-terrorism.

Mr Gates believes the world is currently not prepared to cope with such an event.

He has said that the ability to cope with a pandemic requires government investment, co-ordination and planning among a variety of agencies including academia and the military.

Mr Gates met Donald Trump to discuss these issues in December.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's World Tonight programme he also said he would continue to speak out about the safety of vaccines.