Why aren't we gene editing people to be my size?

The Royal Society of medicine is debating whether embryonic gene editing will improve the health of future generations. So is this the future of medicine? Or could it be the thin end of the wedge... the first step in the direction of designer babies.

Speaking against the motion is the actress Kiruna Stamell who has dwarfism. She tells the Today programme society should be working to make it easier for people to live with a disability and wonders why for global warming's sake we aren't gene editing people to be her size.