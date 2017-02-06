NHS Health Check: Which local services are under threat?

You may not know it, but over the past year local NHS leaders across England have been meeting to draw up plans to overhaul the health service.

The country has been split into 44 regions, with each asked to come up with a strategy to make services fit for the 21st century.

The initiative - catchily called sustainability and transformation plans or STPs for short - has been shrouded in secrecy after NHS England bosses encouraged local leaders to keep them quiet.

But now all the outline plans have been published and the BBC has been analysing what is in each one.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this content. Find out the NHS plans in your area Search by English county or city Search

Need help finding out what region you are in? Please see the map at the foot of the page.

So what happens next? There will be full public consultations in areas where major changes are going to take place, such as the closure of hospital services.

Some areas are being asked to provide more details on what they have set out, so you may find in some of the summaries the BBC highlighting the fact the plans lack detail.

But NHS bosses are hoping implementation will begin later this year. The plans have been developed following the publication of NHS England's five-year plan for the health service in 2014.

That led to the government committing to an £8bn increase in the frontline NHS budget during this parliament. In return the NHS has to make £22bn of efficiency savings.

A key part of that is reorganising how services are run locally. NHS England says the aim is to make the health service more efficient and better geared to keeping people well and out of hospital, but critics say the plans are simply cuts .

Hugh Alderwick, from the King's Fund, has been looking at the plans for a report which the think-tank will be publishing later this month. He predicts they will prove controversial.

"All the plans talk about better integrating primary care - that includes GPs, district nursing and mental health - with the view to keeping people out of hospital.

"But, of course, that is leading to a number also making proposals about consolidating hospital services on fewer sites. The public and politicians will be very interested in those when the consultations start."

1. Northumberland, Tyne and Wear

2. West, North and East Cumbria

3. Durham, Darlington, Tees, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby

4. Lancashire and South Cumbria

5. West Yorkshire

6. Coast, Humber and Vale

7. Greater Manchester

8. Cheshire and Merseyside

9. South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

10. Staffordshire

11. Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin

12. Derbyshire

13. Lincolnshire

14. Nottinghamshire

15. Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

16. The Black Country

17. Birmingham and Solihull

18. Coventry and Warwickshire

19. Herefordshire and Worcestershire

20. Northamptonshire

21. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

22. Norfolk and Waveney

23. Suffolk and North East Essex

24. Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton

25. Hertfordshire and West Essex

26. Mid and South Essex

27. North West London

28. North Central London

29. North East London

30. South East London

31. South West London

32. Kent and Medway

33. Sussex and East Surrey

34. Frimley Health

35. Surrey Heartlands

36. Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

37. Devon

38. Somerset

39. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

40. Bath, Swindon and Wiltshire

41. Dorset

42. Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

43. Gloucestershire

44. Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West

NHS Health Check

A week of coverage by BBC News examining the state of the NHS across the UK as it comes under intense pressure during its busiest time of the year.