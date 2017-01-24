The NHS in 2017: What are your experiences?

Image caption Ambulance arriving at Accident and Emergency

The winter always puts extra pressure on the NHS but this year the strain on the service has been exceptional.

In the week ending 8 January four out of 10 hospitals in England were on major alert status because of high patient numbers.

Meanwhile senior doctors in NHS England have reported concerns about the number of cancer patients with cancelled operations.

The head of NHS England, Simon Stevens, has indicated he is unimpressed with the funding provided by ministers, but the government has defended its policy against attacks from Labour in the Commons.

So what is really happening and in what state is the NHS? BBC News wants YOU to give us the whole picture.

We want to hear from you if the NHS has changed your life, positively or negatively, in 2017.

This could be following a cancellation of a routine operation, or the impact of the care of an exceptional nurse or carer, or any other experience with the NHS.

If a visit to your hospital, A&E or GP had a life-changing impact on you in 2017 let us know.

