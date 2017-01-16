Stroke survivor: Virtual Reality helped me walk again

17-year-old Shannon Mackey was about to have her last radiotherapy session to remove a brain tumour when she suffered a stroke, leaving her wheelchair-bound and unable to use the left side of her body.

In addition to traditional physiotherapy sessions, she has been attending virtual reality sessions at the charity-run Brain and Spinal Injury Centre (BASIC).

Now 19, Shannon has regained motion in her arms and is once again able to walk unaided.

"[Virtual Reality sessions] have helped so much", she told BBC Radio 5 live. "If I didn’t come here I don’t think I’d be where I am today."