The trauma centres helping veteran amputees

A network of 10 trauma centres across the UK has been set up to provide care for veterans. They bring NHS doctors who have military experience together with veterans to try and offer care specific to ex-Army personnel.

Matt Weston was a sapper with 33 Engineer Regiment. He was a bomb disposal expert clearing a road in southern Afghanistan when he was severely injured in an explosion. This centre has, as he explains to Sima Kotecha from the Today programme, changed his life.