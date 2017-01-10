Steep rise in A&E psychiatric patients

Image copyright iStock

There has been a steep rise in the number of people arriving at A&E departments in England with mental health problems, figures show.

Data compiled for the BBC by NHS Digital showed that between 2011-12 and 2015-16 the number of patients attending A&E units with psychiatric problems rose by nearly 50% to 165,000.

For the under 18s alone the numbers almost doubled to nearly 22,000.

Experts say a lack of community support is pushing people towards A&E.

These figures represent a small minority of overall A&E attendances - just over 1% in total.

But the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said that was likely to be the "tip of the iceberg" as these figures just included cases where the primary diagnosis was a psychiatric condition.

Patients coming in with self-harm or after an attempted suicide may have been recorded as having a different reason for attending hospital.

Some trusts the BBC spoke to said as many as a tenth of patients were attending A&E because of mental health problems.

Dr Peter Aitken, of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the figures were "extremely concerning"

"Years of underfunding has meant these children have not been able to benefit from early intervention."

He said A&Es needed to invest in specialist psychiatric services to ensure people with mental health problems got the right support.

"Mental health presentations to A&E are unlikely to be minor as they represent an urgent crisis point in a person's life," he added.

Dr Marc Bush, chief policy adviser at the charity Young Minds, said: "Far too many young people end up in A&E, which can be crowded and stressful, because there's nowhere more appropriate for them to go.

"One of the main reasons that crisis services are so overstretched is that young people who are struggling don't get help soon enough, which means that problems often escalate.

"Unless we see greater investment in early intervention, the numbers will continue to rise."

The figures have been revealed just a day after the prime minister announced a package of measures to support people with mental health problems.