Hepatitis C patient's agonising wait for drug treatment
16 January 2017 Last updated at 01:18 GMT
Thirty-three-year-old Ben Franklin from London was diagnosed with Hepatitis C nine months ago. The virus can cause life-threatening liver damage.
A new drug which could cure his condition was approved by NHS England last year, but funding is limited to 10,011 people.
Ben is now buying a cheaper copy of the drug from Bangladesh, a route which the Hepatitis C Trust estimates as many as 1,000 other patients have taken.
NHS England said it was regularly reallocating unused Hepatitis C treatments to places with waiting lists. It also revealed that the number of patients treated will increase by 25% next year.
