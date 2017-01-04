'An hour's training to drive an ambulance'

Some staff at a private ambulance firm say they have had only an hour's training to drive under blue lights, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned.

The Private Ambulance Service in Basildon, Essex, transports patients and carries out emergency cover for the East of England Ambulance Service, but denies the allegations made against it by some former staff members.

James Melley reports.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.