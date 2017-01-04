Asthma patients 'missing out on basic care'

Image copyright SPL

Millions of asthma patients in the UK are not getting basic care they need to manage their condition, a charity says.

Asthma UK, which questioned more than 4,500 patients, said two-thirds miss out on yearly check-ups, tailored advice and lessons in how to use their asthma inhalers.

It says it is a slight improvement on a year ago but remains a bleak picture.

In 2015 in the UK, 1,468 people died from an asthma attack - the highest level in a decade.

The latest annual asthma care survey suggests:

Eight in every 10 people with asthma do not have their condition under control

Almost half of the respondents said their asthma symptoms got in the way of day-to-day life

Although most said the care they received was either satisfactory or excellent, few received a full package of the most basic care

Asthma UK says this is not good enough.

According to the charity, two in every three asthma deaths could be prevented with good basic care.

In the UK, 5.4 million people are currently receiving treatment for asthma. One million of these are children.

NHS England says every asthma patient should be supported to manage their condition and offered regular reviews.

Asthma UK says it is not just medical staff who need to do more, people with asthma must take responsibility for their own care too.

It says digital health technology, including electronic alerts and reminders to mobile phones, could help patients keep on the right track.