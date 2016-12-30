Dame Sally Davies: I enjoy a glass of wine too

1:55
1 January 2016
30 December 2016 Last updated at 09:54 GMT
Our guest editor, Chief Medical officer for England Dame Sally Davies, made headlines earlier this year when she revised alcohol guidelines down.
She recommended that women do what she does when she reaches for a glass of wine, think: Do I want the glass or do I want to raise my risk of breast cancer? This morning she told the Today programme there is a "direct line in the relationship between alcohol and breast cancer" but the advice is aimed at low-risk people.