Dieter tells how son calling him fat prompted health drive

Public Health England wants people to turn over a new leaf in 2017, and hopes a quiz which allows users to gauge their fitness levels will help.

Lee Parker, who is is 41 and from Bolton, did the quiz in March before starting a diet in August.

He says it was his son who provided a much-needed wake-up call when he told his father he loved him "even though you are fat".

Weighing in at more than 22 stone, Lee started to diet and exercise and lost just over five stone in 16 weeks.

His partner has joined in and has lost two and a half stone.