Suicide: We must end isolation, says campaigner

Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under the age of 49 - and MPs from the Health Select Committee say more should be done to support those at risk.

They say a government prevention strategy for England in 2012 did not result in any improvements.

Meanwhile the Department of Health says it is investing almost £1bn in providing mental health support in A&E and home-based crisis care, and is in the process of updating its suicide prevention strategy.

Hugh Pym reports.