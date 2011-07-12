Books and babies

At the start of the 21st Century, there is a wealth of factual information available to women, men and children on the subjects of reproduction, contraception and childbirth. But offering that kind of advice is far from a new concept.

A new exhibition at Cambridge University Library - Books and Babies: Communicating Reproduction - looks back in time at how scholars and medical pioneers have tried to get across their messages about reproduction. Take a look with one of the curators, Nick Hopwood:

WARNING: This slideshow contains graphic images.

To see the enhanced content on this page, you need to have JavaScript enabled and Adobe Flash installed.

Books and Babies: Communicating Reproduction can be seen at Cambridge University Library until 23 December 2011.

All images subject to copyright. Most images courtesy Cambridge University Library. Music by Reliable Source Music.

Slideshow production by Paul Kerley. Publication date 12 July 2011.

Related:

Books and Babies

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites.

More audio slideshows:

Fruit flies - up close

Wales' National Museum of Art

Rural visions of England

Exploring the Bank of England