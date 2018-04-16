Have Your Say

Top Stories

Are you from the Windrush generation?

Empire Windrush arriving in the UK in June 1948

Were you on the Empire Windrush in 1948? Are you a Windrush descendant? We'd like to hear from you

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Royal Wedding: How will you celebrate?

Are you a royal enthusiast? Will you be in the crowd in Windsor to watch Harry and Meghan's wedding?

  • 3 April 2018
  • From the section UK

NHS at 70: Share your stories and memories

As the NHS turns 70 we want to hear from doctors, nurses, porters and patients, past and present about your memories and experiences

  • 13 February 2018
  • From the section Health

What do you want the BBC to investigate?

How to share with BBC News

BBC investigations: Your questions answered

Share your views and experiences on these stories

Trains missed stops '160 times a day'

Network Rail figures released to the BBC show more than 52,000 trains skip stops in less than a year.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section England

Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media

Chairman Tim Martin condemns trolling and says limiting social media use would be better for society.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Campaigners demand 'people's' Brexit vote

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart says X-men leader Charles Xavier would oppose Brexit as he calls for a new vote.

AI must be 'for common good'

Parliament: Artificial intelligence must never be given powers to hurt or deceive people.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section UK
  • comments

Painkillers may affect babies' fertility

Edinburgh University found the drugs may also affect the fertility of future generations.

Automation could be used to 'abuse staff'

The Scottish Trades Union Congress is to debate the issue as it meets in Aviemore.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Scotland
  • comments

Share with BBC News